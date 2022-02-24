Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 9:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Exchange controls
pension funds
prescribed assets
Pension Funds Act
Regulation 28
offshore investment
2022 Budget Speech
offshore assets

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

The 2022 Budget delivered on 23 February was largely a good news one, particularly when it came to tax relief.

There's to be no fuel levy increase, tax brackets were favourably adjusted and corporate taxes were reduced.

RELATED: Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too

During his maiden Budget Speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also announced that amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act would be published in March.

The amendments would allow South African pension and savings funds to invest more of their capital offshore - up to 45%.

This includes the existing 10% allowance for investments in Africa.

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital) says this massive relaxation of exchange controls is a hugely positive sign.

He chats to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

The amendment there is to effectively increase our offshore allocation from 30% to 35%. That might sound like a small number until you realise how big pension funds are...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Under the circumstances, this is a huge move and I think it's not going to be the last move.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If you add the Africa exposure, pension funds can invest 45% of their assets out of South Africa... Add in all the rand hedge shares on the JSE, and it's very possible that someone in a retirement fund here could have 50% or 70% of their assets effectively spread across the globe.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Not too long ago Ingram points out, discussion of Section 28 centered on looming panic about the ruling party planning to prescribe assets.

RELATED: Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

It's another major signal in a time where we need to take these signals seriously.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

For the full detail of Ingram's analysis, listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore




