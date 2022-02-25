Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and air and missile strikes happened in multiple locations across the country on Thursday morning.
Over the past few hours on Thursday, Russian columns have moved into Ukraine.
There have been airstrikes on several of the Ukrainian cities.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Middle East bureau chief for Russia Today Paula Slier and US Embassy in South Africa acting ambassador Todd Haskell to weigh in on the war that is happening.
Unless you are in Putin's mind, you really cannot access what he is planning to do. Putin has said that the biggest tragedy of the last century was the collapse of the Soviet Union, so he has always made it known that his intention was to be a super power on the international stage.Paula Slier, Middle East bureau chief - Russia Today
She adds that Putin's goal is to protect Pro-Russian citizens who live in Eastern Ukraine.
Haskell on the other hand, says Putin is the aggressor here, and he chose this war.
This is not a struggle between Nato and Russia, this is a struggle between Ukraine and Russia. We have a reletively weak country which has been invaded several times already and most recently in the last couple of days by a much more powerful country which has nuclear weapons.Todd Haskell, Acting ambassador - US Embassy in South Africa
