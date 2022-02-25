VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves





Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves

Social media is talking after a group of 13 Ukrainian border guards alone on a remote island in the Black Sea held their position as a Russian warship demanded they surrender, but they didn't and told the war ship to go F themselves.

“This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed & unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”



Zmiinyi defenders: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.” https://t.co/0V3749owtc pic.twitter.com/HtEEEpxNuc — Woofers (@NotWoofers) February 24, 2022

