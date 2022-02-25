Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Protecting South African indigenous languages from extinction
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Mpho Ngoepe, Archivist, Author and Professor of Information Science at Unisa
Julius Dantile, Executive Head of Languages, Pan South African Language Board
Today at 11:05
Sex focus – Talking safer sex and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) with your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Pichulik
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katherine-Mary Pichulik - Owner And Designer at Pichulik
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year. 24 February 2022 4:39 PM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. 24 February 2022 7:33 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy. 24 February 2022 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador US Embassy in SA acting ambassador Todd Haskell and Middle East bureau chief for Russia Today Paula Slier weigh in on the war. 25 February 2022 8:00 AM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply' Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head... 24 February 2022 1:40 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay

25 February 2022 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral

Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay

Social media is talking after a man telling his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay, goes viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




25 February 2022 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves

25 February 2022 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath

24 February 2022 12:06 PM

In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral

24 February 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Shoplifter shoving crossbow down his pants has everyone talking

24 February 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral

23 February 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral

23 February 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking

22 February 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle

22 February 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral

21 February 2022 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman falling overboard off Carnival cruise ship has everyone talking

21 February 2022 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador

World

Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Business World Politics

Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Amendments to Health Regulations Act meant to help SA exit state of disaster

25 February 2022 8:07 AM

Two dead as 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra

25 February 2022 8:03 AM

New study finds child support grant 'not enough' for CT single mother households

25 February 2022 7:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA