'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine





JOHANNESBURG - People are frantically trying to leave Ukraine with whatever they can carry. Among them of South Africans fearing for their safety in Kyiv.

Kobus Olivier, a South African living in Kiev, said he was safe amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to KFM Mornings on Friday, Olivier, CEO of the Ukrainian Cricket Federation, said the situation in Kiev was frightening.

“It is quite scary. They have surrounded Kiev. Some of my South African mates in our WhatsApp group say soldiers have gone past their apartments. They don’t know if it’s Ukrainians or Russians.” Kobus Olivier

Olivier said Kiev Airport, which was targeted on Thursday, had been evacuated.

“I was walking my dog at 5am this morning and I just heard a huge explosion. It sounded like it was right next to me, and I gathered from what I heard later on that they took out strategic targets here with missiles. They have evacuated everyone [from the airport] there is no staff [left] or anything. But I heard that they shot missiles at three airports here.” Kobus Olivier

Olivier described the desperate scenes of frightened people, including children running down the streets with suitcases trying to leave the city.

He said this was pointless because traffic on the highways were bumper to bumper, making many people sitting ducks.

“No one here, wants to go back to the [Soviet Union] kind of life. Kiev is a good city and the people here live a good life and they are incredibly proud to be Ukrainians. It’s only around the Crimea area where there is a lot of pro-Russians there. But in the rest of Ukraine, especially in Kiev, they speak Russian but they don’t like Russia.” Kobus Olivier

Listen to the full conversation below: