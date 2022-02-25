Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Countries including Australia, the US, the UK, and Japan, as well as the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, South Africa has called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
Aubrey Masango on the open line says this invasion could have been stopped.
Is it possible to condemn Russia for their, in my opinion, unwarranted invasion action because I think it could have been avoided? I believe we could have still had a diplomatic conversation about what was taking place there. I think that we can't run away from the fact that Russia has some security concerns with the approaching of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) activities so close to their border.Aubrey Masango, Show host
For me, Russia is the aggressor in this situation. Can I say so without being interpreted to be saying that I am on the side of Nato in this particular situation? Can I say that Russia was wrong to have done what they are doing right now and not be interpreted as saying Nato is the holy child here?Aubrey Masango, Show host
Very often I know we are expected to take a side especially when the bi powers are fighting, I will be very honest with you right now, I know Nato is not innocent in all of this. I do feel the people of Ukraine are getting the raw end of the deal as the two elephants are fighting.Aubrey Masango, Show host
The war could have been avoided, the suffering could have been avoided.Aubrey Masango, Show host
Listen to the full open line below:
Source : Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
More from World
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.Read More
Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador
US Embassy in SA acting ambassador Todd Haskell and Middle East bureau chief for Russia Today Paula Slier weigh in on the war.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'
Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head of the African governance and diplomacy programme Steven Gruzd to weigh in on the war that is happening.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit
The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More