Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango





Countries including Australia, the US, the UK, and Japan, as well as the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, South Africa has called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Aubrey Masango on the open line says this invasion could have been stopped.

Is it possible to condemn Russia for their, in my opinion, unwarranted invasion action because I think it could have been avoided? I believe we could have still had a diplomatic conversation about what was taking place there. I think that we can't run away from the fact that Russia has some security concerns with the approaching of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) activities so close to their border. Aubrey Masango, Show host

For me, Russia is the aggressor in this situation. Can I say so without being interpreted to be saying that I am on the side of Nato in this particular situation? Can I say that Russia was wrong to have done what they are doing right now and not be interpreted as saying Nato is the holy child here? Aubrey Masango, Show host

Very often I know we are expected to take a side especially when the bi powers are fighting, I will be very honest with you right now, I know Nato is not innocent in all of this. I do feel the people of Ukraine are getting the raw end of the deal as the two elephants are fighting. Aubrey Masango, Show host

The war could have been avoided, the suffering could have been avoided. Aubrey Masango, Show host

