'Nersa's 9,61% electricity tariff hike won't be hard for consumers to absorb'
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.
The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.
RELATED: Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike
However, what does this increase mean to ordinary South African consumers?
Mandy Wiener chats to Energy expert Adil Nchabeleng to give more insight on the matter.
If Eskom was awarded the 20% it wanted, the increase would have been extremely impactful on consumers. Nersa took into account all the factors in the economy.Adil Nchabeleng, Energy expert
We welcome what Nersa did, it will not be harder on consumers to absorb.Adil Nchabeleng, Energy expert
Listen below to conversation:
