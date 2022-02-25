I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron





Daniel Baron joins Relebogile Mabotja in studio to chat about his latest music, and performs live.

From stadium anthems to dance floor chart-toppers, Daniel Baron has proven himself to be South Africa’s own bonafide multi-genre award-winning hitmaker.

Over a decade in the music industry has yielded him 12 number one hits, three critically acclaimed albums and a long string of chart hits written and produced for numerous local acts.

According to his social media pages, after spending five years developing the concept, writing and then self-producing what is his largest project to date, the singer releases ‘City Of God & The Jungle Below’ – a career-defining mega-album featuring 25 new tracks set in a fictional post-apocalyptic world.

It’s a cross-genre firework display of virtually all musical styles and sounds combined into an alternative pop spectacle.

He tells Relebogile that the album is like a series, a movie. It is a very special piece of work that he spent five years working on. He is a perfectionist and wanted to include milestones in his life.