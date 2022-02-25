Khanyi Mbau opens up about how depression affected her early years of motherhood





Media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau says she grew up with a complex that enough is not enough.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on the Upside of Failure, Mbau says getting a second position was regarded as a failure.

She also reflects on how receiving two different type of parenting styles impacted on her view of failure in life.

The Mbau side of the family which is mom's side believed that the world is perfect, that even if you fail it's okay you will get up again. On my dad's side, failure is a no-no, it's not even a word in the dictionary. If you fail you are weak. It natured a perfectionist, a workaholic, someone who didn't know when to stop. Khanyi Mbau, Actress and media personality

Mbau says she suffered from chronic depression for 12 years and she didn't know. She says she got offended when a psychologist told her to seek help after they had an encounter on a flight to Cape Town.

Things got worse, I would be in a public toilet and wouldn't be able to close the door. I would start having dark thoughts while driving my car and would think let me drive the car over the bridge. Khanyi Mbau, Actress and media personality

I started going to therapy and they took me to a medical ward for two weeks. The upside of failure with that experience I got to know myself better. 90% of people that have everything, 90% of people that to have it put together are not really put together. Khanyi Mbau, Actress and media personality

When my child was born, that was when my depression started. My daughter hasn't had a mom for 15 years because I could not connect with my child. I went into postpartum depression. I started to know my daughter when she turned 12. Khanyi Mbau, Actress and media personality

Listen to the full interview below: