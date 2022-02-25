Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agricultural experts say if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine prolongs, food prices will increase.
Speaking to John Perlman, Agricultural Economist and Author of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture, Wandile Sihlobo says the upside of the current situations is those producing these products will be able to make sales.
These countries make up roughly 24% of global wheat export and African countries spend a lot of money depending on which country. For example, for Russia, the continent spends about $4billion importing wheat and sunflower oil from Russia. In Ukraine, we spend roughly $2billion importing these products.Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
No shortage in the immediate future but I worry about the prices. This issue adds to the environment where global grain prices are already elevated.Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43008841_closeup-of-hands-of-businessman-cupping-a-ripe-ear-of-wheat-in-holding-it-in-front-of-the-fiery-orb-.html?term=wheat%2Bfarmer&vti=m9xmxzmd2k7qyx8tto-1-11
More from World
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.Read More
Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador
US Embassy in SA acting ambassador Todd Haskell and Middle East bureau chief for Russia Today Paula Slier weigh in on the war.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'
Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head of the African governance and diplomacy programme Steven Gruzd to weigh in on the war that is happening.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
More from Local
Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA secretary Sifiso Nyathi and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talk about Sunday's protest.Read More
Khanyi Mbau opens up about how depression affected her early years of motherhood
Media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau speaks about her upside of failure which includes depression and postpartum depression.Read More
'Nersa's 9,61% electricity tariff hike won't be hard for consumers to absorb'
Energy expert Adil Nchabeleng says he welcomes the decision by the regulator not to grant Eskom the 20% increase it wanted.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike
The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.Read More
Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert
Military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the government has been warned several times about the deteriorating state of military assets due to non-maintenance.Read More
'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs gives updates from the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest.Read More