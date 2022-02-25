Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

25 February 2022 4:49 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Export
wheat export
sunflower oil

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.

Agricultural experts say if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine prolongs, food prices will increase.

Speaking to John Perlman, Agricultural Economist and Author of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture, Wandile Sihlobo says the upside of the current situations is those producing these products will be able to make sales.

These countries make up roughly 24% of global wheat export and African countries spend a lot of money depending on which country. For example, for Russia, the continent spends about $4billion importing wheat and sunflower oil from Russia. In Ukraine, we spend roughly $2billion importing these products.

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture 

No shortage in the immediate future but I worry about the prices. This issue adds to the environment where global grain prices are already elevated.

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture 

Listen to the full interview below:




