Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict





Agricultural experts say if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine prolongs, food prices will increase.

Speaking to John Perlman, Agricultural Economist and Author of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture, Wandile Sihlobo says the upside of the current situations is those producing these products will be able to make sales.

These countries make up roughly 24% of global wheat export and African countries spend a lot of money depending on which country. For example, for Russia, the continent spends about $4billion importing wheat and sunflower oil from Russia. In Ukraine, we spend roughly $2billion importing these products. Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture

No shortage in the immediate future but I worry about the prices. This issue adds to the environment where global grain prices are already elevated. Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture

