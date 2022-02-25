Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans





Truck drivers are planning to protest on Sunday.

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) says the N2 and N3 will not be obstructed but no truck will be on the road.

Speaking to John Perlman, ATDF secretary Sifiso Nyathi explains their demands.

Drivers will stay at home, no truck will move. The will be no blockage on the road, the drivers will stay at home. Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa

We want the trucking industry to be reserved for South Africans. The bargaining council must not register any foreign company in the council. All transport companies must fall under the bargaining council. Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa

Meanwhile, Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly says companies need to register with their local authorities to say they are moving goods.

If they don't register we don't know who is out there and we don't know who is out there because people are not obeying the law. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

We only know of those registered with the council and with the latest figures, there were roughly 2,500 companies that were registered with the bargaining council. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

