All you need to know about Typhoid fever
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says Typhoid fever is an infection caused by a bacteria called Salmonella typhi.
And a person that is infected with this germ may get severe infection that may lead to death if not treated however, if it is treated with antibiotics, a person can fully recover, he adds.
RELATED: NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever
Following a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in South Africa, Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Nyati to reflect on the outbreak.
It is a treatable and curable type of illness. It is associated with people coming in contact with contaminated water. People being exposed to contaminated food or people being exposed to somebody who is either a carrier of this gem or may have their hands contaminated.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The transmission comes when people do not exercise proper hygiene and go to the toilet without washing their hands, therefore they have some contamination in their hands.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
There hasn't been any reported link to germ being found in tap water in the areas where cases were found, he says.
He says people can prevent infection by practising good hand hygiene and consuming safe drinking water.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13272275_bacteria-cells-with-selective-focus.html
