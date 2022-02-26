



Thando Makhubu, a self-employed photographer from Soweto started his ice cream business, The Soweto Creamery after saving R700 from a R350 Covid-19 grant.

He says he started the business after there were no photography jobs due to the pandemic.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur got a special mention from President Cyril Ramaphosa during this year's State of the Nation Address.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Makhubu says he saw ice-cream that he would really like to eat, therefore he used the money he had saved to start something similar.

I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment, I went to a retail store and purchased existing products that I loved with the money. Thando Makhubu, Founder - The Soweto Creamery

