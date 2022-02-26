Situation in Kyiv ‘worse than being reported’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine
CAPE TOWN - The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible.
Those in the capital spent Friday night listening to more shelling by Russian armed forces.
Ambassador Andre Groenewald has been assisting trapped South Africans, including students who have been trying to flee the conflict.
He said most were advised to stay out of sight.
“A lot of people have gone down to the metros into the underground system. It’s a very tense situation. Overnight you could hear major attacks and explosions.”
Groenewald added that the destruction and tension on the ground was far worse than international media was able to report.
“At night it just gets worse. Hearing that there are still Russians on the outskirts of the city. There’s talks of saboteurs being in the city. There’s a lot of civilians with guns around. It’s a very volatile and dangerous situation.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Situation in Kyiv ‘worse than being reported’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine
Source : Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
