Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday





South African rapper and Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado popularly known as celebrity Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March.

According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed.

RELATED: Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

A special tribute where close friends, family, and selected media will gather next Friday, 4 March.

This tribute will also be live-streamed.

The creative was thirty-four years old and is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children. He was born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 1987.

Media alert: Send off Details for our Riky pic.twitter.com/5UKFAWVC0G — Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) February 25, 2022