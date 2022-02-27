What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?
This coming Friday, is World Obesity Day and according to reports, obesity is said to be a potent risk factor for the development of kidney disease.
Like diabetes and hypertension, obesity increases the risk of developing major risk factors for chronic kidney disease.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Medical Doctor with a particular interest in obesity, weight loss Dr Khulile Singata who says the are measures of weight and what is defined as normal for a human being which is called Body mass index BMI.
BMI taking your weight divided by your height squared which shows how heavy are you with reference to your height. If the number is between 18-25, the person is normal however, beyond that, they are over weight.Dr Khulile Singata, Medical Doctor
If your BMI is above 30, then by definition, it is called obesity. BMI is a screening tool that gives us an idea if a person falls under the category who have weight that is in access.Dr Khulile Singata, Medical Doctor
The is a link between isolated kidney damage that happens because of obesity.
And the is inflammatory change inside morbidly obese which circulate int hat person's blood stream which affect blood vessels and those blood vessels in the kidneys are affected the most, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132681269_overweight-boy-with-burger-sleeping-on-sofa-at-home-closeup-view.html?vti=n5xkjm12n9er2j7qpp-1-31
