Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse





The traditional approach of financial planning is to buy a property as soon as you can instead of renting.

The idea is that paying for your property as soon as you can is better than paying rent to your landlord.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing economies into deep recession, is it better to rent than to buy property?

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says after the lockdown, a lot of people lost their jobs, so therefore the alternative idea might be that paying rent is probably more practical in the short term.

With the unconventional side of things that the pandemic has brought out, maybe the thinking for the time being is to rather look at rentals and get yourself to a space where you solidly secured in terms of your fixed income. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

