ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions on current conflict





JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has reiterated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions about the current conflict.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence. They've also condemned those believed to be "beating the drums of war", instead of pre-empting and resolving the confrontation.

Despite growing condemnation of Russia's forces as well as the Department of International Relations calling on them to leave Ukraine, ANC spokesperson Pule Made said they'd rather promote peace and friendship.

"We as the African National Congress we do not speak on behalf of justice we do not do that. We have issued our statement working together with our International Relations Committee which is chiefly affirming what is Freedom Charter around peace and friendship".

