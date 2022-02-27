ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions on current conflict
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has reiterated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions about the current conflict.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence. They've also condemned those believed to be "beating the drums of war", instead of pre-empting and resolving the confrontation.
Despite growing condemnation of Russia's forces as well as the Department of International Relations calling on them to leave Ukraine, ANC spokesperson Pule Made said they'd rather promote peace and friendship.
"We as the African National Congress we do not speak on behalf of justice we do not do that. We have issued our statement working together with our International Relations Committee which is chiefly affirming what is Freedom Charter around peace and friendship".
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions on current conflict
Source : Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
More from Local
Fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans - AA
Mineral Resources and Energy Department announced sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.Read More
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property.Read More
What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?
Medical Doctor Dr Khulile Singata unpacks the links between being over weight and kidney disease.Read More
Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday
According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed.Read More
Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine
The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible.Read More
'I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment'
The Soweto Creamery founder Thando Makhubu weighs in on how he started a business from the R350 Covid relief grant.Read More
All you need to know about Typhoid fever
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on the illness after a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in SA.Read More
Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA secretary Sifiso Nyathi and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talk about Sunday's protest.Read More
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.Read More