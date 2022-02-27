Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans - AA

27 February 2022 7:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Mineral Resources and Energy Department announced sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.

The Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says the increase in fuel prices will have a detrimental impact on South Africans who are already financially strained.

His stance follows an announcement by the Mineral Resources and Energy Department of sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.

RELATED: Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA

Both grades of petrol will increase by R1.46 cents per litre, diesel will increase between R1.44 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 cents per litre.

Beard told Eyewitness News that the rise in prices is due to the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which led to a surge in crude oil prices amid supply fears.




27 February 2022 7:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
