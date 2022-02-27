Fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans - AA
The Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says the increase in fuel prices will have a detrimental impact on South Africans who are already financially strained.
His stance follows an announcement by the Mineral Resources and Energy Department of sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.
RELATED: Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA
Both grades of petrol will increase by R1.46 cents per litre, diesel will increase between R1.44 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 cents per litre.
Beard told Eyewitness News that the rise in prices is due to the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which led to a surge in crude oil prices amid supply fears.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
More from Local
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions on current conflict
In a statement released on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence.Read More
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property.Read More
What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?
Medical Doctor Dr Khulile Singata unpacks the links between being over weight and kidney disease.Read More
Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday
According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed.Read More
Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine
The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible.Read More
'I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment'
The Soweto Creamery founder Thando Makhubu weighs in on how he started a business from the R350 Covid relief grant.Read More
All you need to know about Typhoid fever
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on the illness after a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in SA.Read More
Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans
All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA secretary Sifiso Nyathi and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talk about Sunday's protest.Read More
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.Read More