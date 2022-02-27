Fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans - AA





The Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says the increase in fuel prices will have a detrimental impact on South Africans who are already financially strained.

His stance follows an announcement by the Mineral Resources and Energy Department of sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.

Both grades of petrol will increase by R1.46 cents per litre, diesel will increase between R1.44 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 cents per litre.

Beard told Eyewitness News that the rise in prices is due to the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which led to a surge in crude oil prices amid supply fears.