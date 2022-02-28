Streaming issues? Report here
Living in filth part 1: the health hazard that is Emfuleni's Boitumelo township

28 February 2022 6:01 AM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Boitumelong Township
sewage
Emfuleni

For almost 25 years, Boitumelo residents have dealt with houses drenched in sewage water. They don't feel close to a solution.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents of Boitumelo township under the Emfuleni municipality say they have been neglected for nearly two decades after they were handed government-sponsored houses that were built in a waterlogged area in 1997.

Shifting roofs, cracked walls, drenched floors and mould on furniture are some of the problems residents are faced with. But they are most concerned about their health. More than 100 families have been affected by living in the township, where residents have complained about respiratory issues caused by the damp, mouldy environment they have lived in for nearly 25 years.

A teary-eyed Matsie Ntoene told Eyewitness News she left the home she shared with her five children last year –after the heavy summer rains flooded her house in the early hours of the morning.

“I thought I had peed on myself. When I looked I saw there was water all over.”

Standing outside the now empty house, Ntoene described how she had to bear the stench of a constantly leaking toilet and the snakes and frogs that lurk in the overgrown swamp vegetation that surrounds the dilapidated structure.

“You saw the toilet? It’s secreting faeces into the house. No one wants to live under such conditions – there are frogs. I don’t own anything anymore – as you can see it's empty. I have no property. I am just a person.”

Ntoene is unemployed and doesn't have a home for her children.

“All I want is a decent house that doesn’t flood. It doesn’t matter where – I just would like a house.”

The Emfuleni municipality says it’s aware of the problem and there are ongoing interventions, adding that about 70 families were relocated in Savanna City so far. But locals deny this, saying that fewer than 30 families have been moved and the achingly slow relocation only started in 2019. Emfuleni municipality’s Makhosonke Sangweni said while they tried to intervene, they were met with some resistance.

“But I think more than 60-something [families] had left and are staying in Savanna City, and I think 15 of them were moved to ward 28. In the remaining ones, I think there are about 50, some of them are waiting for the province because the province made a commitment that they will find them a place and relocate and help them.”

And while she waits her turn, Ntoene had to send her two eldest children to live with relatives.

Meanwhile, Boitumelo township resident Rosalia Mokhethi has been living in a building meant to house the local traffic department. This was said to be a temporary measure after her home was flooded last year. Nearly a year later, the 73-year-old says she's been left to fend for herself with no clear indication of what help she’ll get and when it will come.

There are no curtains here, Mokhethi has done all she can to make the cold, grey open space homely, with her belongings neatly stacked into the four corners of what is meant to be an office.

She’s visibly frail but her obsession with cleanliness is obvious, even though she’s forced to take her daily bath in the public toilets after she was moved from her Boitumelo home.

Mokhethi is unwell. She’s had a stroke but it's her blistered hands and her nails that catch the eye.

"It’s the sewage. It’s from mopping up the sewage with my bare hands. The water would just come into the house.”

WATCH: 'Our houses are filled with faeces': Sebokeg residents living on sewerage pipes

Eyewitness News has seen a 2017 engineers' report that bears the provincial housing department's stamp dated March 2018. It describes the houses as uninhabitable and unrepairable, that the environment poses a health and safety risk to the community, and that at construction there was little regard for environmental regulations. It states government housing in the township was built on a marshy area with shallow water tables and that it resulted in significant structural damage to at least 100 homes. Further inspection suggests poor or no subsurface drainage was installed but it seems there are no records immediately available to confirm this.

Though not a medical report, the paper says elderly people with existing skin conditions are especially vulnerable.

The residents claim they have tried every available avenue to get help from the government but there seems to be no sense of urgency to relocate them.

Mokhethi says her name was on the list of residents meant to be relocated from her flooded home to a new one but she was later told her home was given to someone else.

“They called the people on the list, but I wasn’t there. The councillor asked why, and we were told my ID number was allocated to someone else.”

Emfuleni municipality's spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told Eyewitness News they would look into Mokhethi’s situation.

Mokhethi said all she wanted was to spend her numbered days in a dignified home.

Community leader Sesi Msimanga said immediately after moving into their homes in the late 90s they realised something was wrong. They want to be compensated for their financial losses and the health problems brought on by their deteriorating living conditions.

“We have had this problem since 1997. They built us homes in a bad area. There is no geotech report – we aren’t even on the map. Some houses were built when I was already living here. When they dug, they would have to drain water.”

Msimanga explained the community tried to speak to the municipality, the premier's office, the Gauteng Human Settlements Department, and even went as far as making a call to the presidential hotline that was operational under former President Jacob Zuma's administration.

While they admitted to knowing about the problems, the Gauteng Human Settlements Department was not immediately available to respond to our query.


This article first appeared on EWN : Living in filth part 1: the health hazard that is Emfuleni's Boitumelo township




