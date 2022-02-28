Ukrainian citizens being prioritised over foreigners - SA man stuck in Ukraine





As the invasion by Russia escalates, South African students who managed to flee Ukraine, relay how they managed to cross the border.

Reports over the weekend suggesting the targeting of Africans and Indians being treated differently as many are trying to flee the Eastern European country.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lerato says days before the invasion, everyone thought everything was ok.

Everyone was saying that there is no danger, but then things changed. We were advised by the South African embassy to move in a particular direction so we can get assistance. Lerato, South African student

However, nothing was set in stone, because so many people were confused didn't know what to do. Other people were lucky enough to leave on a specific date others thought they could still stay because of so much miscommunication. Lerato, South African student

Lerato is now traveling through Hungary, hoping to soon reach the South African embassy in Budapest and figure out how to get home.

Now we have to try make it to the airport, get our tickets so that we can come back to South Africa. Lerato, South African student

Johanne Nel, who was also stuck in Ukraine reflects on what the journey has been like.

I am still stuck in the hotel in the western part of the Ukraine. I was had applied for a Mexican work visa in Istanbul however, I didn't get it. My school advised me to go to Ukraine because they have contacts in that embassy. Johanne Nel, South African stuck in Ukraine

I applied for my visa one day before the bombs started falling. I am going to take a train to the Hungarian border to see what is happening there after it didn't work out at the Polish border. Johanne Nel, South African stuck in Ukraine

He says it didn't work out at the Polish border because Ukrainian citizens were being prioritised over foreigners.

