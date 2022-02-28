Defence Dept not called yet to evacuate SA citizens in Ukraine - Thandi Modise





Defence Minister Thandi Modise during a justice cluster briefing on Sunday said South Africa has not received any requests for assistance to evacuate citizens from Ukraine.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the minister added that as far as the Defence department is concerned, the is no letter that comes from the minister of International Affairs that is calling for South Africans to be evacuated.

Until that is on my plate, I cannot say anything on the matter. I am also aware that the ambassador has told the media that he has been calling for evacuation. Thandi Modise, Minister - Defence

If that has happened, it is between him and his minister and it has not reached us in the Defense department. We work on orders and until we are requested to do something, there is nothing we can do. Thandi Modise, Minister - Defence

Until International relations calls us, we will be on standby. Thandi Modise, Minister - Defence

