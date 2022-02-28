WATCH: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral





Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a drunk driver crashing his car into a wall after he was told not to drive, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Man under the influence crashes his car… pic.twitter.com/3VW2U0Adrd — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 27, 2022

