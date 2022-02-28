Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

We are busy 24/7 trying to get our people out - SA ambassador to Ukraine

28 February 2022 11:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
South Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine

South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald ays the situation in Ukraine is fluctuating and changes minute by minute.

South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald says the situation is very flexible in Ukraine as the Russian military invasion enters day five.

Ukraine has said it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus on Monday to try to find common ground on this conflict.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Ambassador Groenewald says they are worried yet clinging on to the indication that residential and civilian areas will be attacked.

It's a fluctuating situation, it changes minute by minute. There is no safe passage, all the ambassadors are doing what we are doing, trying to facilitate the process, coordinate the process with volunteers, and basically trying to find routes and trains, more especially trains as they seem to be the safest route out of the country.

Andre Groenewald, South African Ambassador to Ukraine

The problem in some of the cities like Kyiv is that you can't go out because there is a curfew and the moment there is a curfew, even reaching the trains is a difficulty, you cant drive around the city.

Andre Groenewald, South African Ambassador to Ukraine

We are 24/7 busy getting our people out and now I think 80% to 90% of our people are at the borders crossing the border.

Andre Groenewald, South African Ambassador to Ukraine

Listen to the full interview below:




