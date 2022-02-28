We don't understand how COVID-19 becomes a factor in a 2018 wage matter - PSA
The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by public sector unions for leave to appeal a Labour Court judgment relating to wage increases.
The judgment comes after the Labour Court declared the 2018 wage agreement with government as invalid and unconstitutional.
Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka says his organisation is dissapointed by the outcome of the judgment.
We didn't expect that the Constitutional Court would not consider the right to collective bargaining. There is not much about the future of collective bargaining in the public service and the country at large.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
The judgment focused more on the country's economic situation and affordability, citing that the appeal comes at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he adds.
However, this resolution is from 2018, way before the was anything called coronavirus. Therefore we don't understand how the virus becomes a reason.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
He highlights that the unions have already reinstated its demands and the must be a meeting within the next seven days.
If the employers don't agree on how we resolve salaries of 2020, it means we will embark on industrial action.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
Read Judgment below:
(1/2) Judgment: There was non-compliance with regulations 78 and 79, therefore clause 3.3 of the collective agreement is invalid and unlawful. (NEHAWU and Others v Minister of Public Service and Administration and Others) pic.twitter.com/T1KORKxGSb— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) February 28, 2022
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
