Today at 18:08
The West intensifies its sanctions against Russia by instituting SWIFT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrice Rassou - Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments
Today at 18:16
Bidvest's interim profits jump as it sees signs economy is recovering
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Why the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) is postponed for this quarter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malerato Mosiane - Chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
RCL Foods' - maker of Mageu, Bobtail and 5 Star Maize Meal on food inflation and interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Field - CFO at RCL FOODS GROUP
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : Business Builder's Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders by Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Comedian, actor and director Glen Biderman-Pam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glen Biderman-Pam - comedian, actor and director
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Parents shouldn't demonise gaming, it is useful,' says expert Be In Touch co-founder Josh Ramsey talks about the pros and cons of gaming for children. 28 February 2022 4:15 PM
I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday. 28 February 2022 2:18 PM
We don't understand how COVID-19 becomes a factor in a 2018 wage matter - PSA Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka says the Constitutional Court's dismissal is not considerate of collective... 28 February 2022 12:57 PM
View all Local
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
View all Politics
The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity "The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB). 28 February 2022 2:37 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 February 2022 8:46 AM
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
We are busy 24/7 trying to get our people out - SA ambassador to Ukraine South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald ays the situation in Ukraine is fluctuating and changes minute by minute. 28 February 2022 11:58 AM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry

28 February 2022 2:18 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that he was hurt by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday.

Last year, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal saw widespread looting, which led to the deaths of over 300 people in both provinces.

ALSO READ:

Although Kaunda said he had no personal knowledge of what led to the chaos, he claimed that all the information he obtained points to Zuma’s arrest.

The mayor said he only relied on social media and news reports for information on the July unrest as he was isolating for COVID-19.

However, he said from what he understood, Zuma’s arrest was a contributing factor.

“The July unrest was triggered by the Constitutional Court judgment of 29 June 2021 in which former President Zuma was found guilty of contempt and was sentenced to a period of 15 months imprisonment.”

Kaunda told the commissioners he too was unhappy about Zuma being jailed at his age.

“It goes without saying that as the member of the African National Congress, who was mentored by Zuma among others, I share some of the pain that was expressed at the sight of a frail 79-year-old former head of state being imprisoned.”

Durban also saw sporadic incidents of looting and racially motivated violence that resulted in the death of 36 people in Phoenix alone.

WATCH LIVE: 2022-02-28 - National investigative hearing into the July unrest


This article first appeared on EWN : I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry




