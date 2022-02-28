I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry
DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that he was hurt by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.
Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday.
Last year, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal saw widespread looting, which led to the deaths of over 300 people in both provinces.
ALSO READ:
-
Dlodlo dismisses claims SSA issue intelligence reports before July unrest
-
In Quotes: Cele explains how saps fell short in responding to July unrest
Although Kaunda said he had no personal knowledge of what led to the chaos, he claimed that all the information he obtained points to Zuma’s arrest.
The mayor said he only relied on social media and news reports for information on the July unrest as he was isolating for COVID-19.
However, he said from what he understood, Zuma’s arrest was a contributing factor.
“The July unrest was triggered by the Constitutional Court judgment of 29 June 2021 in which former President Zuma was found guilty of contempt and was sentenced to a period of 15 months imprisonment.”
Kaunda told the commissioners he too was unhappy about Zuma being jailed at his age.
“It goes without saying that as the member of the African National Congress, who was mentored by Zuma among others, I share some of the pain that was expressed at the sight of a frail 79-year-old former head of state being imprisoned.”
Durban also saw sporadic incidents of looting and racially motivated violence that resulted in the death of 36 people in Phoenix alone.
WATCH LIVE: 2022-02-28 - National investigative hearing into the July unrest
This article first appeared on EWN : I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry
Source : @SAHRCommission/Twitter
More from Local
'Parents shouldn't demonise gaming, it is useful,' says expert
Be In Touch co-founder Josh Ramsey talks about the pros and cons of gaming for children.Read More
We don't understand how COVID-19 becomes a factor in a 2018 wage matter - PSA
Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka says the Constitutional Court's dismissal is not considerate of collective bargaining.Read More
Defence Dept not called yet to evacuate SA citizens in Ukraine - Thandi Modise
Defence Minister says until International Relations requests her department to do something, nothing can be done on the matter.Read More
Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park - Ekurhuleni's forgotten cemetery
Families are angry with the City of Ekurhuleni government. The resting place of Chris Hani is now little more than a bush.Read More
Ukrainian citizens being prioritised over foreigners - SA man stuck in Ukraine
Bongani Bingwa chats to South Africans who are trying to flee the Russian/Ukrainian war.Read More
Living in filth part 1: the health hazard that is Emfuleni's Boitumelo township
For almost 25 years, Boitumelo residents have dealt with houses drenched in sewage water. They don't feel close to a solution.Read More
Fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans - AA
Mineral Resources and Energy Department announced sharp fuel hikes that will take effect on Wednesday.Read More
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume discussions on current conflict
In a statement released on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence.Read More
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property.Read More