'Parents shouldn't demonise gaming, it is useful,' says expert
Online games that children play have evolved and parents should monitor what their children engage in online, this is according to Be In Touch co-founder Josh Ramsey.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Ramsey says games can be a way for parents to engage their children, nieces and nephews about day to day life.
He adds that parents should lookout for gaming addiction.
It is important that parents don't demonise games, a lot of the technology we take for granted is built on the back of gamification and a lot of learning, good learning is gamification.Josh Ramsey, Co-Founder - Be In Touch
The first decision parents need to make is what is the goal of this game that my child is playing, what is the mastery or skill that my child is learning from this game and are they going to translate to the real world.Josh Ramsey, Co-Founder - Be In Touch
About 3% of gamers are clinically addicted.Josh Ramsey, Co-Founder - Be In Touch
Listen to the full interview below:
