RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
RCL Foods Group on Monday reported an increase in revenues of 9.2% (to R17.1 billion) for the six months to 31 December 2021.
Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Ebitda) rose 14.4% (to R1.3 billion).
The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share.
RCL Foods is the maker of brands such as Mageu, Bobtail and 5 Star Maize Meal.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation (scroll up to listen).
The outlook [for food inflation] is troubling… Fortunately… we provide for ourselves in some things…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
Maize… has been hugely volatile and stubbornly high…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
We can and do hedge… We are relatively short…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
We’re readying for a managed separation… We’re in no rush…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131672065_fresh-raw-yellow-corn-in-the-street-market-organic-product-suitable-for-vegeterians-and-vegans-healt.html?vti=nuguoqnhinubs86cb2-1-35
More from Business
