The Aubrey Masango Show
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn

28 February 2022 7:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
results
RCL Foods
company results
RCL Foods Group
RCL Foods results
Rob Field

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.

RCL Foods Group on Monday reported an increase in revenues of 9.2% (to R17.1 billion) for the six months to 31 December 2021.

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Ebitda) rose 14.4% (to R1.3 billion).

The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share.

RCL Foods is the maker of brands such as Mageu, Bobtail and 5 Star Maize Meal.

© androlia/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation (scroll up to listen).

The outlook [for food inflation] is troubling… Fortunately… we provide for ourselves in some things…

Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

Maize… has been hugely volatile and stubbornly high…

Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

We can and do hedge… We are relatively short…

Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

We’re readying for a managed separation… We’re in no rush…

Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn




