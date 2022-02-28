



RCL Foods Group on Monday reported an increase in revenues of 9.2% (to R17.1 billion) for the six months to 31 December 2021.

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Ebitda) rose 14.4% (to R1.3 billion).

The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share.

RCL Foods is the maker of brands such as Mageu, Bobtail and 5 Star Maize Meal.

© androlia/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation (scroll up to listen).

The outlook [for food inflation] is troubling… Fortunately… we provide for ourselves in some things… Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

Maize… has been hugely volatile and stubbornly high… Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

We can and do hedge… We are relatively short… Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

We’re readying for a managed separation… We’re in no rush… Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn