How to build a business – a practical guide

This week Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous about his book “Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders”.

My favourite section in the book is about terrible advice I received… It gets pretty dumb… People tend to protect their ideas at all costs. The polar opposite of what they should do… Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

You can open it up on any chapter… I do try and make this an encyclopaedia that you can have on hand… Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Knowing when to let go of control… Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Businesses need to define an exact customer… Talk directly to that one person… Don’t try and talk to everyone… Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

This [mental health] is the single biggest section in the book… Burnout trickles from the top down… Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Description by Daily Maverick:

“The Business Builder’s Toolkit – A practical handbook for business leaders” is not just about the knowledge of business fundamentals but a step-by-step guide of how to implement them.

This is the business guru in your pocket; the mentor you wish you had and the handbook that you will refer to again and again.

Including topics like:

Busting business jargon and exposing business lies

How to increase sales

HR basics for when you cannot afford HR yet

Customer retention tactics and community building

Mental health management strategies

Efficient and effective marketing tactics

