'New online booking system must allow driving schools to book for their clients'





National Driving School Association of South Africa chairman Abel Mositsa says the association is not angry that about the new online booking system, they are angry that the system doesn't allow driving schools to make bookings.

Therefore the association is calling on government to scrap the NaTis booking system.

As part of a protest against the NaTis booking system, a convoy of cars from Driving Schools Association blocked the busy N1 highway between Centurion and Midrand last Thursday.

Driving schools don't have a problem when individuals book on the system, they have a problem when driving schools cannot book for their clients. If the system can allow driving schools to book for their clients, the wont be protests. Abel Mositsa, Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

