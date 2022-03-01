Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer
Constitutional Lawyer Fadzayi Mahere says a dark cloud hangs over Zimbabwe.
This is after at least one Zimbabwean opposition activist was killed and 17 others were hospitalised on Sunday after violence broke out during a rally of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mahere adds that Bongeni Ncube was speared to death.
It is such a tragedy that we have to speak as such stone age weapons are used in this day and age. The vise of political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe.Fadzayi Mahere, Constitutional Lawyer
She adds that it was Zanu-PF supporters who were ordered to crush CCC supporters like lice.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kunilanskap/kunilanskap1710/kunilanskap171000307/88718740-zimbabwe-flag-against-city-blurred-background-at-sunrise-backlight.jpg
