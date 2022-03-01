Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Nthuthuko Shoba gets case reopened
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg High Court rules that anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett death was not a result of suicide.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 15:50
#Cyclistslives matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Du Preez
Today at 16:20
Four years since the world’s largest listeria outbreak in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 16:40
[SALGA NATIONAL CONFERENCE]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 16:50
EWN: Gauteng officials meets with Rossentenville residents
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 18:09
Virgin Active appoints Mr Kauai, Dean Kowarski as its new global CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - Group CEO of Virgin Active
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Lulasclan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonolo Chepape - Designer and Founder at Lulasclan
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer

1 March 2022 8:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Zimbabwe
ZANU PF
Citizens Coalition for Change

Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally.

Constitutional Lawyer Fadzayi Mahere says a dark cloud hangs over Zimbabwe.

This is after at least one Zimbabwean opposition activist was killed and 17 others were hospitalised on Sunday after violence broke out during a rally of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mahere adds that Bongeni Ncube was speared to death.

It is such a tragedy that we have to speak as such stone age weapons are used in this day and age. The vise of political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe.

Fadzayi Mahere, Constitutional Lawyer

She adds that it was Zanu-PF supporters who were ordered to crush CCC supporters like lice.

Listen below to the full conversation:




1 March 2022 8:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Zimbabwe
ZANU PF
Citizens Coalition for Change

EWN Highlights

Foreign nationals' kids born in SA can be denied citizenship: Africa Check

4 March 2022 1:22 PM

Fewer South Africans showing up for their first COVID jabs - Health Dept

4 March 2022 1:03 PM

Most COVID infections being picked up by children between 10 and 14 - Phaahla

4 March 2022 11:35 AM

