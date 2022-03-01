Wayne Minnaar hailed as diligent servant as he retires from JMPD
JOHANNESBURG - Wayne Minnaar has been hailed as a diligent servant at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as he retired.
Minaar was joined by his colleagues and the media during a farewell on Monday.
He reflected on all the memories and events that took place from the time he joined law enforcement in 1981 as a traffic officer.
During his farewell, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse described Minnaar as a passionate and honest man.
"You not only inspire us, but you also educate and inform and you make it so fashionable to do the right thing and that's one of the things I hope, I will personally not miss about you," Mayor Phalatse said.
Handing over of gifts to #JoburgsFinest Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar. He served the @CityofJoburgZA & the community with dedication, diligence & passion for 41 years. #WayneMinnaarFarewell pic.twitter.com/dLlyd62Mct— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 28, 2022
After 41 years of Golden Service, today we bid farewell to #JMPD Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar. We are joined by EM @mphophalatse1, MMC @David_S_Tembe # MMC @MichaelSun168— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 28, 2022
Farewell function live on Facebook.https://t.co/f9N1xnHBvQ #WayneMinnaarFarewell pic.twitter.com/LGFMvhMVF7
This article first appeared on EWN : Wayne Minnaar hailed as diligent servant as he retires from JMPD
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
