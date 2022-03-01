WATCH: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral
Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a video of a dad saving his son from raging bull at rodeo goes viral. Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Man getting beaten up on Voortrekker Road in Parrow goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Young athlete falling during race only to get up and win goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron
The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs.Read More
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath
In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy.Read More