Little Eden urges CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair to raise funds
Little Eden is calling all company CEOs and Directors join their popular 2022 Wheelchair challenge in the hopes to raise R1.5 million for the organisation.
Little Eden is a non-profit organisation that provides a life-long care to 300 children and adults with profound intellectual disability in two custom designed residential facilities.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Little Eden CEO Xelda Rohrbeck says she is calling on business leaders to participate in this initiative.
CEO are urged to take up the challenge and spend one day in a wheelchair at their offices, during the month of March which is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, we want to raise funds but also create awareness.Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO - Little Eden
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149708297_young-woman-in-a-wheelchair-in-front-of-an-elevator-in-the-company-as-an-inclusion-concept.html?vti=lwvj761i7vr66s1j6q-1-45
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More