Little Eden urges CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair to raise funds





Little Eden is calling all company CEOs and Directors join their popular 2022 Wheelchair challenge in the hopes to raise R1.5 million for the organisation.

Little Eden is a non-profit organisation that provides a life-long care to 300 children and adults with profound intellectual disability in two custom designed residential facilities.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Little Eden CEO Xelda Rohrbeck says she is calling on business leaders to participate in this initiative.

CEO are urged to take up the challenge and spend one day in a wheelchair at their offices, during the month of March which is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, we want to raise funds but also create awareness. Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO - Little Eden

Listen below to the full conversation: