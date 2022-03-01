Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show


Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
WATCH: Rapper Riky Rick laid to rest

1 March 2022 9:20 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
RIKY RICK
Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado

South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is being laid to rest. He died tragically last week.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is being laid to rest. He died tragically last week.

The funeral is a private ceremony being held in Johannesburg. It is due to begin at 11am.

WATCH: Memorial service for rapper Riky Rick


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Rapper Riky Rick laid to rest




