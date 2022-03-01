WATCH: Rapper Riky Rick laid to rest
JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is being laid to rest. He died tragically last week.
The funeral is a private ceremony being held in Johannesburg. It is due to begin at 11am.
WATCH: Memorial service for rapper Riky Rick
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Rapper Riky Rick laid to rest
