ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'





The African National Congress (ANC) is calling on Russia and Ukraine to ceasefire and have a dialogue on the current conflict.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says they encourage countries to find peaceful negotiations and not go into war.

Zulu says the war between the two countries has been brewing for a while and it's very critical for people to understand why this war started in the first place.

Any war that happens, there are always two sides of the war. The Russia and Ukraine situation is also complicated by other international actors in that space. Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

The South African government position, which is an ANC position, is that we must do everything we can to pursue diplomatic solutions and we are happy that two days the two warring sides have already started the talks. Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

Zulu says they are calling for peace from both parties.

We do not want to be one-sided in our approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

As the National African Congress, we are calling on all sides to stop the pain that is being suffered by all people. In any situation when you come to the table to discuss, you cease fire. Both sides need to ceasefire. Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

@MYANC concerned by the rapid escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vTa0Ejh2Wy — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 27, 2022

