Today at 15:16
EWN: Nthuthuko Shoba gets case reopened
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg High Court rules that anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett death was not a result of suicide.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 15:50
#Cyclistslives matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Du Preez
Today at 16:20
Four years since the world’s largest listeria outbreak in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 16:40
[SALGA NATIONAL CONFERENCE]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 16:50
EWN: Gauteng officials meets with Rossentenville residents
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 18:09
Virgin Active appoints Mr Kauai, Dean Kowarski as its new global CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - Group CEO of Virgin Active
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Lulasclan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonolo Chepape - Designer and Founder at Lulasclan
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'

1 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Russia
Ukraine
ceasefire
Russia Ukraine conflict

Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.

The African National Congress (ANC) is calling on Russia and Ukraine to ceasefire and have a dialogue on the current conflict.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says they encourage countries to find peaceful negotiations and not go into war.

Zulu says the war between the two countries has been brewing for a while and it's very critical for people to understand why this war started in the first place.

Any war that happens, there are always two sides of the war. The Russia and Ukraine situation is also complicated by other international actors in that space.

Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

The South African government position, which is an ANC position, is that we must do everything we can to pursue diplomatic solutions and we are happy that two days the two warring sides have already started the talks.

Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

Zulu says they are calling for peace from both parties.

We do not want to be one-sided in our approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

As the National African Congress, we are calling on all sides to stop the pain that is being suffered by all people. In any situation when you come to the table to discuss, you cease fire. Both sides need to ceasefire.

Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson - African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations

Listen to the full interview below:




1 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Russia
Ukraine
ceasefire
Russia Ukraine conflict

