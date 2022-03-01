



JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo on Tuesday said his love for her was honest, authentic and transcendent.

The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.

She has reflected on the nine years they spent together, saying he was an amazing husband and father to their two children.

“He loved them deeply, he was their protector, their biggest fan and he will continue to be. As a partner, he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and step into the light. He wanted me to shine.”

Makhado passed away last week.

He has been remembered for his music and fashion as well as his role in promoting young musicians.

A memorial service will be held in his honour later this week.

This article first appeared on EWN : ‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him