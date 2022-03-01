'SA only has 7% of females in science, technology, engineering and mathematics'





There are less than a third of females graduating in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, the education specialist at Tuta-Me Phemelo Segoe says there are only 7% of female engineers in the country.

We lose girls firstly in high schools because we find a lot of girls not taking STEM subjects and then they drop off in varsity. The results of not having women in these fields are quite significant. Phemelo Segoe, Education specialist - Tuta-Me

There are initiatives being done, we have 'Take A Girl Child to Work' and other projects, however, that is not enough because last year we had more girls writing grade 12 exams in maths and science but the boys still outperformed the girls. Phemelo Segoe, Education specialist - Tuta-Me

Girls still have to deal with societal gender roles. Phemelo Segoe, Education specialist - Tuta-Me

