JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) posted its results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R1.06 billion matched the prior year, it reported.
EBITDA margin was "healthy" at 41% (in 2020 it was 42%).
JSE CEO Leila Fourie noted however, that the record low interest rate environment did impact net profit, with headline earnings per share slipping 6% to 878.9 cents.
JSE delivers resilient financial performance under challenging conditions.— JSE (@JSE_Group) March 1, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/ve8MEcrZnk pic.twitter.com/9xjCYN46Ss
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fourie, starting off by asking for her comment on the news that the PSG Group intends to delist.
RELATED: PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
I think the point here, what is important is that unbundling is common to unlock shareholder value and to narrow their discount.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We have seen, in the recent past, South Africa listed entities underperforming in their price formation, relative to their net asset value. This is a cyclical and a country sovereign-related matter...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
... but what we are seeing at the moment is a shift in international investor sentiment off the back of the Russia crisis... which could very well improve and narrow the discount of listed entities on the exchange.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Fourie says there is a decline in the number of small-, mid-cap and fledgling listings.
Despite the delisting of big outfits like SAB, Distell and now PSG, taking a big picture outlook changes the perspective she says.
Since 1993 the value of market cap has increased 40 times on the JSE, so certainly we have to do more for the small-cap, and more to increase the pipeline...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
... but the large listed entities are growing in value, so I suppose the real question is: What are we doing about this?Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
A critical element is cutting red tape, Fourie acknowledges.
The JSE made some changes last year and is now looking at an additional set of changes she says.
We are going to be engaging the market and asking for feedback. Those changes may range from creating a new tech board, changing listings requirements... We've also introduced a private market... which will not have the same level of listings oversight and regulation...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We are also looking to attract international listings.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The Russian displacement as an alternative emerging market will have a tail effect in the investment profile... especially if major indices take a step to exclude Russian exposures. South Africa will automatically, overnight, increase from what is currently just about 3% to take up a large part of what Russia represented.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Listen to Fourie detail what South Africa needs to do to take advantage of investment sentiment right now:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cooldesign/cooldesign1207/cooldesign120700217/14405637-stock-exchange-graph.jpg
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
More from Politics
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu
Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointments.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture reportRead More
Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report
The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him
The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.Read More
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.Read More
Winde fires suspended Fritz from MEC post over sexual misconduct claims
This follows an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct reportedly against young women recruited to work for his office.Read More
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country'
In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More