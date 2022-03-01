PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
The PSG Group has announced its intention to delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
This will start with unbundling its stakes in PSG Konsult, Curro, Kaap Agri, CA&S and 25.1% of Stadio says PSG.
The company will then repurchase its shares from its shareholders (save for selected individuals) for R23 per share in cash.
PSG’s shares rocketed as much as 30.7% to a record R106.99 in response to the news, reports BusinessLIVE.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed CEO Piet Mouton about the PSG Group's decision.
Mouton says the driving reason is the discount at which the company has been trading for the past five years.
It really has to do with life cycle of the companies underneath and what you want to do, but the truth of the matter is that trading at a discount negates one of the biggest reasons to be listed...Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
... and that is to be able to access the equity markets when needed. If you trade at a 30%-plus discount, if you raise R100 today, it's worth R70 tomorrow.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
Mouton says PSG has spent a lot of time trying to come up with solutions, with the first step being to unbundle its stake in Capitec two years ago.
He strongly believes they can achieve more in the private market.
We thought with the next move we're going to make we'll solve both - we'll unlock the value and make sure that we take PSG private, that we're not exposed to the listed environment anymore because we get no benefit from it.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
We're excited about the prospects of those unlisted companies and hopefully we can build them into being meaningful companies... and maybe bring one or two of them to the market in years to come.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
Listen to Mouton explain PSG's motivation for delisting in detail below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More