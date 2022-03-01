'SAA is absorbing people who took severance packages, that is corruption'
The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) held a picket at the Department of Public Enterprises in Pretoria over operations at the South African Airways.
The association says SAA has confirmed it will release some employees at end of March yet they have not had any training as promised.
John Perlman speaks to SACCA President Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi for more details.
The gripe we have is that these people were promised training and development. Our members are feeling aggrieved that they are being let go having not had the training that they were promised.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - SACCA
What we are finding is that the people that are being absorbed are people that took the voluntary severance package just a few months ago and for us it's corruption.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - SACCA
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
