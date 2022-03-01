Artificial insemination: 'The law must protect the adult and the child'
The High Court in Pretoria has declared the part of the Children's Act unconstitutional.
Previously the law did not recognise both parents who conceived through artificial insemination as the legal parents of the child.
John Perlman speaks to the Centre For Child Law director Karabo Ozah about this.
As the Centre for Child Law, we want to see the revision of the Children's Act there are problems with the Home Affairs legislation, there are problems as well with the National Healthcare Act that regulates how donations are done.Karabo Ozah, Director - Centre For Child Law
There are quite a number of cases pending now on parental responsibility and rights issues where parties conceived via artificial fertilisation. We need the law to adapt and protect partly the adult and the child.Karabo Ozah, Director - Centre For Child Law
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123550764_holding-feet-of-baby.html
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More