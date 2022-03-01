Artificial insemination: 'The law must protect the adult and the child'





The High Court in Pretoria has declared the part of the Children's Act unconstitutional.

Previously the law did not recognise both parents who conceived through artificial insemination as the legal parents of the child.

John Perlman speaks to the Centre For Child Law director Karabo Ozah about this.

As the Centre for Child Law, we want to see the revision of the Children's Act there are problems with the Home Affairs legislation, there are problems as well with the National Healthcare Act that regulates how donations are done. Karabo Ozah, Director - Centre For Child Law

There are quite a number of cases pending now on parental responsibility and rights issues where parties conceived via artificial fertilisation. We need the law to adapt and protect partly the adult and the child. Karabo Ozah, Director - Centre For Child Law

Listen to the full interview below: