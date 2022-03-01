



JOHANNESBURG - The third installment of the state capture commission of inquiry's report has been handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public.

The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.

Part 3 - Vol 1 - Bosasa - Report of the State Capture Commission

The company, which is now known as African Global Operations, used fronts to get kickbacks in exchange for lucrative government contracts.

According to the report, corruption was Bosasa's way of doing business.

Part 3 - Vol 2 - Bosasa - Report of the State Capture Commission

It states that the company bribed politicians, government officials, former President Jacob Zuma and others extensively.

It further analyses evidence implicating former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former member of Parliament Vincent Smith among others.

Part 3 - Vol 3 - Bosasa - Report of the State Capture Commission

Smith is currently facing criminal charges.

Ramaphosa's name also features in the report over donations made to his CR17 campaign to become ANC president in 2017.

Part 3 - Vol 4 - Bosasa - Report of the State Capture Commission

This article first appeared on EWN : It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public