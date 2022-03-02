How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
JOHANNESBURG - The rule of thumb in any business is to know one’s market and ways to conquer it. For Bosasa, this meant keeping the African National Congress (ANC) in power and having a tight grip on its deployees.
In tracing this idea, the third part of the report by the Zondo commission inquiry into state capture released on Tuesday said that it would have been catastrophic for Bosasa if the ANC was to be voted out of power. Bosasa oiled the ANC's mighty electioneering machine as its primary business plan, according to the document.
The four-volume part - with over 1,000 pages that document “industrial-scale” corruption by the company that was led by the late Gavin Watson - details the ANC elections war room, a facility that was all paid for and hosted at the Bosasa business park.
At the same time, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that some in the party - including the treasurer-general and those in charge of elections - knowingly accepted assistance from Bosasa when it was already facing corruption allegations. He described this as a major lapse on the part of the governing party.
READ:
- It's likely Zuma broke the law - Zondo commission report
- Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for corruption - Zondo commission
- It's all about Bosasa: part three of state capture report made public
The corrupt company’s modus operandi relied solely on the ANC’s majority to continue scoring lucrative contracts through its ability to influence office bearers with bribes.
While the ANC doesn’t directly fall under the mandate of the commission, it was investigated due to its role as the governing party, which wields power in the election of those sent to legislatures and deployed to the executive. This is not the first mention of the ANC in the report, with its deployment police also coming under fire.
Meanwhile, the commission has recommended that Bosasa officials and some politicians face possible investigations and prosecutions.
WHAT THE OTHER RELEASES SAY SO FAR
Commission chair Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presented the first volume of the report to the president at the Union Buildings on 4 January. The 800-plus page report shows how state resources were used to further the criminal project of state capture corruption and fraud at state-owned entities.
It also outlines how during Dudu Myeni's term as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, she used the State Security Agency to illegally vet employees. The Zondo report found 118 employees at South African Airways were subjected to an invasive, intrusive and extremely personal vetting process as a result of being privy to classified information during the time that Myeni was board chair.
The commission found that the process was pointless, harmful and unlawful as the workers were not vetted solely to determine whether they would share classified information.
The second part was handed to the Presidency on 1 February, which dealt with alleged corruption and fraud at state-owned companies Denel and Transnet.
On Transnet, the commission heard evidence pointing to lapses in governance that could have enabled corruption. It also touched on roles played by its former executives and former Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba in allegedly aiding the capture of the state-owned company by the Gupta family and other businesses.
Transnet, which is in charge of the country’s ports, rail and pipelines, was almost brought to its knees as high-value tenders and contracts became a vehicle for irregularities including bribes and other malfeasance. The second part states that evidence presented before the commission points to shortcomings in the procurement processes at Transnet to such a degree that the function was manipulated, especially at its freight rail component.
This article first appeared on EWN : How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
