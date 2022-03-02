Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has responded to the latest installment of the Zondo Commission's report, saying that the former president rejected the findings and that they were not even worth the paper they were written on.
In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.
It was Zuma though who appointed Judge Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry into state capture.
The former president said that he would consult with his legal team to decide on his next step.
