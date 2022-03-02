Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
JOHANNESBURG - Part three of the state capture commission's report has shown how the evidence of corrupt activities against former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is overwhelming even though he is not here to protect himself.
The latest instalment of the report was released on Tuesday night. In four volumes, it focused entirely on Bosasa’s dodgy dealings in securing lucrative government deals. That company is now known as African Global Operations. The report shows how this was done by bribing ministers, government officials, and former President Jacob Zuma.
Watson died in 2019 when his car collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge near OR Tambo International Airport.
Without turning a blind eye to some inconsistencies and contradictions in his testimony, the state capture commission of inquiry has accepted former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's version of events.
Agrizzi’s testimony at best can be described as captivating – and at worst jaw dropping – as he recalled details of how the world of money and politics intersected. He started working for Watson in 1999 as a marketing coordinator while the company was still called Dyambu Operations. He was fired in 2016 for allegedly stealing money. Agrizzi likened working at Bosasa to being in a cult during his testimony. He also implicated several politicians and public officials while he was in the witness seat.
He described the company's former chief executive officer Watson as a charismatic leader with a lot of influence over his employees. This is where it was revealed that Watson led prayer meetings in the mornings and sometimes all night when the company was still known as Dyamu Operations around the year 2000.
But Agrizzi also testified about a different side to Watson. He told the commission how Watson would often threaten him with their relationships with politicians.
Agrizzi commented that Watson believed that he was "totally bulletproof" with Zuma on his side.
The commission has pointed out how by the time of his death, Watson had not sought the opportunity to testify at the commission. He also did not apply for leave to cross-examine Agrizzi and other witnesses who implicated him in corruption.
This means that South Africans may never know Watson's side of the story on being part of the state capture project.
The commission’s report echoes this through its own assessment of Agrizzi’s evidence, pointing out that he had been criticised for being an inconsistent witness and accused of telling falsehoods by others who also worked at Bosasa.
But it said that the main pillars of his testimony could be corroborated, even by information contained in a 2009 Special Investigations report into the company.
The commission also took into account that he implicated himself widely in the corruption network led by the Watson brothers in spite of attempting to lessen his role in the criminal syndicate.
Its response to whether Agrizzi gave enough evidence to say that there was an attempt to influence members of the national executive, office bearers, functionaries and employees at state institutions was a resounding yes. It stated clearly that corruption was the company’s way of doing business.
Agrizzi is due back in court this week. He was arrested for fraud and corruption shortly after giving testimony at the commission.
This article first appeared on EWN : Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
