Twitter users rally up to pay petrol bill left for petrol attendant in Midrand





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking

Twitter users have rallied up to pay for a fuel bill left by a customer at Shell garage in Midrand.

User @nomashishini tweeted the receipt and explained how the driver of a Ford vehicle left without paying at the New Road garage leaving the petrol attendant to foot the bill.

Volunteers came out and indicated they have paid the bill while others urged the fuel station to open a case of theft againt the owner of the car.

A lady driving Silver/grey Ford Fiesta ref: DV99XBGP went to shell garage New road Midrand poured petrol worth R733.10, when it was time to pay she said she forgot her wallet. She never went back to pay. She must go pay the money that was deducted on the petrol attendants salary pic.twitter.com/whoCCspTtE — Daddy (@nomashishini) March 1, 2022

I am in contact with Shell, New Road, and am making the arrangements to pay the bill plus a tip for the attendant. — Avril VanderMerwe 🇿🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@AvrilVander) March 1, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: