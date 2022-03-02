Twitter users rally up to pay petrol bill left for petrol attendant in Midrand
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking
Twitter users have rallied up to pay for a fuel bill left by a customer at Shell garage in Midrand.
User @nomashishini tweeted the receipt and explained how the driver of a Ford vehicle left without paying at the New Road garage leaving the petrol attendant to foot the bill.
Volunteers came out and indicated they have paid the bill while others urged the fuel station to open a case of theft againt the owner of the car.
A lady driving Silver/grey Ford Fiesta ref: DV99XBGP went to shell garage New road Midrand poured petrol worth R733.10, when it was time to pay she said she forgot her wallet. She never went back to pay. She must go pay the money that was deducted on the petrol attendants salary pic.twitter.com/whoCCspTtE— Daddy (@nomashishini) March 1, 2022
I am in contact with Shell, New Road, and am making the arrangements to pay the bill plus a tip for the attendant.— Avril VanderMerwe 🇿🇦 🏴 🇺🇦 (@AvrilVander) March 1, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More