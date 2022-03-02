Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report





JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry said that the evidence before it showed that former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was seen as a brilliant connection by Bosasa's leadership.

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations, is referred to as a business organisation that was heavily invested in securing tenders from particular government departments and organs of state.

Former Bosasa CEO and former director Papa Leshabane led the operation to have security upgrades done at three of Mantashe's properties in Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape.

The current Mineral Resources minister said that the upgrades were an entirely innocent contribution from Leshabane, who was a family friend, for a traditional ceremony.

He also said that he was not in a position of power where he could influence the awarding of tenders.

But the commission said that this explanation was not convincing and was undermined by the scale of the generosity as well as his failure to make a contribution of his own to the costs.

When asked whether he knew that Leshabane worked for Bosasa, he said that that was immaterial but the Zondo commission said that this was not an adequate response as he knew that Bosasa was led by Gavin Watson, who he knew was linked to bribery and other dodgy contracts.

The report said that there was reasonable suspicion that Mantashe received the free installations knowing that Leshabane sought to influence decision-makers in the awarding of contracts.

It said that further investigation may uncover a prima facie case against the minister for corruption.

