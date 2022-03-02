'Trade union investments have become a tool for factional battles'
Trade Unions investments are used to benefit members through different benefits but these investments have become a tool for leadership battles, this is according to mining and labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the role of trade union investment, Molopyane says the reason the investments were set up is to improve the lives of members and their dependents.
Unfortunately, over time we have seen them become one of the most contested assets of trade unions because once they have generated the returns and once they have become billion rands portfolios they now become the tool with which individuals within unions fight over.Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
These investment benefits members in terms of policies like funeral policies and so on.Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
Other than that, and this is one of the harshest critiques that investment arms of unions are coming under that they have become entrenching business unionism and have become the cause of deeply factual battles and leadership battles in union leadership.Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
