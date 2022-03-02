Queen Sibongile Zulu loses bid to claim half of King Zwelithini's estate
PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed the application by Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu of the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace with costs.
The queen wanted to claim half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate as they were married in a civil marriage.
Last month, the queen lost the bid to have the king’s other marriages declared invalid.
Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo told the court that it was not clear on what type of estate the queen based her 50% claim on.
He dismissed the application with costs: "The order made in this regard is that the application is dismissed with costs. Such costs will include the employment of senior counsel."
This article first appeared on EWN : Queen Sibongile Zulu loses bid to claim half of King Zwelithini's estate
